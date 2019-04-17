New naming trends and most popular baby names of 2019 so far

CLEVELAND — It’s only April, but a trend has already started to develop in the United States when it comes to 2019’s most popular baby names!

According to Parents, researchers at Nameberry have compiled a list of the the most popular baby names of the year so far.

Top 50 Popular Girl Names 2019

  1. Isla
  2. Olivia
  3. Posie
  4. Aurora
  5. Cora
  6. Ada
  7. Maeve
  8. Amara
  9. Charlotte
  10. Amelia
  11. Ophelia
  12. Ava
  13. Rose
  14. Genevieve
  15. Luna
  16. Elenor
  17. Elodie
  18. Lucy
  19. Frey
  20. Anna
  21. Astrid
  22. Evelyn
  23. Eloise
  24. Violet
  25. Alice
  26. Adelaide
  27. Iris
  28. Adah
  29. Thea
  30. Ivy
  31. Jane
  32. Nora
  33. Adeline
  34. Aurelia
  35. Elizabeth
  36. Hazel
  37. Maisie
  38. Elsie
  39. Esme
  40. Chloe
  41. Imogen
  42. Eliza
  43. Penelope
  44. Mia
  45. Julia
  46. Maya
  47. Clara
  48. Emilia
  49. Phoebe
  50. Isabella

Top 50 Popular Boy Names 2019

  1. Milo
  2. Jasper
  3. Asher
  4. Atticus
  5. Silas
  6. Theodore
  7. Jack
  8. Finn
  9. Aarav
  10. Felix
  11. Henry
  12. Wyatt
  13. Aryan
  14. Oscar
  15. Oliver
  16. Leo
  17. Julian
  18. Levi
  19. Ethan
  20. Bodhi
  21. Arthur
  22. Louis
  23. James
  24. Ezra
  25. Soren
  26. Charles
  27. Charlie
  28. Jude
  29. Liam
  30. Theo
  31. Aaron
  32. Axel
  33. Eli
  34. Emmett
  35. Harry
  36. Cassius
  37. Kai
  38. Thomas
  39. Caleb
  40. Sebastian
  41. Declan
  42. Atlas
  43. Jayden
  44. William
  45. Benjamin
  46. Miles
  47. Arlo
  48. Lucas
  49. Elio
  50. Elijah

Experts say they’re seeing a trend of “vintage” and “nature” girl names. More babies born in 2019 are being names after animals, such as Falcon and Fox, natural elements, such as Willow, Magnolia and Luna, and rare gems like Amethyst, Emerald and Sapphire.

They’re also seeing a trend of “X” names for boys such as Xander, Axel, Dax, Xavier and Jaxon.

They also argue that pop culture may be playing a role in the name selections.  Parents reports that the boy’s name Milo may be growing in popularity thanks to actor Milo Ventimiglia who stars on the hit show This Is Us.

They also assert that there has been an increase in Game of Thrones inspired girl names.  More parents have given their babies names from characters on the show such as Khaleesi, Lianna and Arya/Aria.

However, Nameberry researchers said that there is also evidence supporting that the GOT actresses themselves have also inspired baby naming. The name Emilia, potentially inspired by Emilia Clarke who portrays Khaleesi/Daenerys Targaryen, has moved up 28 spaces. The name Maisie has moved up 50 spaces.  Researchers argue that could be due to Maisie Williams who portrays Arya Stark on GOT.

Parents also reports there is more of a trend in “wild west” names. Clyde, Boone and Stretson have climbed up the list for boys names. Jolene and Oakley have risen for girls.

Research also suggest that new parents are giving their kids “nicknames” instead of “full-on formal names.”  There are more boy babies being named Frankie, Mike, and Theo and more girls being names Ellie, Frankie, Jenny, and Millie.

Nameberry researchers update the list of most popular baby names monthly.  You can visit their website to see the most up-to-date list.

Click here for more baby name trends.

