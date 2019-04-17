× New naming trends and most popular baby names of 2019 so far

CLEVELAND — It’s only April, but a trend has already started to develop in the United States when it comes to 2019’s most popular baby names!

According to Parents, researchers at Nameberry have compiled a list of the the most popular baby names of the year so far.

Top 50 Popular Girl Names 2019

Isla Olivia Posie Aurora Cora Ada Maeve Amara Charlotte Amelia Ophelia Ava Rose Genevieve Luna Elenor Elodie Lucy Frey Anna Astrid Evelyn Eloise Violet Alice Adelaide Iris Adah Thea Ivy Jane Nora Adeline Aurelia Elizabeth Hazel Maisie Elsie Esme Chloe Imogen Eliza Penelope Mia Julia Maya Clara Emilia Phoebe Isabella

Top 50 Popular Boy Names 2019

Milo Jasper Asher Atticus Silas Theodore Jack Finn Aarav Felix Henry Wyatt Aryan Oscar Oliver Leo Julian Levi Ethan Bodhi Arthur Louis James Ezra Soren Charles Charlie Jude Liam Theo Aaron Axel Eli Emmett Harry Cassius Kai Thomas Caleb Sebastian Declan Atlas Jayden William Benjamin Miles Arlo Lucas Elio Elijah

Experts say they’re seeing a trend of “vintage” and “nature” girl names. More babies born in 2019 are being names after animals, such as Falcon and Fox, natural elements, such as Willow, Magnolia and Luna, and rare gems like Amethyst, Emerald and Sapphire.

They’re also seeing a trend of “X” names for boys such as Xander, Axel, Dax, Xavier and Jaxon.

They also argue that pop culture may be playing a role in the name selections. Parents reports that the boy’s name Milo may be growing in popularity thanks to actor Milo Ventimiglia who stars on the hit show This Is Us.

They also assert that there has been an increase in Game of Thrones inspired girl names. More parents have given their babies names from characters on the show such as Khaleesi, Lianna and Arya/Aria.

However, Nameberry researchers said that there is also evidence supporting that the GOT actresses themselves have also inspired baby naming. The name Emilia, potentially inspired by Emilia Clarke who portrays Khaleesi/Daenerys Targaryen, has moved up 28 spaces. The name Maisie has moved up 50 spaces. Researchers argue that could be due to Maisie Williams who portrays Arya Stark on GOT.

Parents also reports there is more of a trend in “wild west” names. Clyde, Boone and Stretson have climbed up the list for boys names. Jolene and Oakley have risen for girls.

Research also suggest that new parents are giving their kids “nicknames” instead of “full-on formal names.” There are more boy babies being named Frankie, Mike, and Theo and more girls being names Ellie, Frankie, Jenny, and Millie.

Nameberry researchers update the list of most popular baby names monthly. You can visit their website to see the most up-to-date list.

Click here for more baby name trends.