Mom of Akron toddler who died out in cold released early from prison

AKRON, Ohio– The mother of a 2-year-old Akron girl who died outside in the cold has been released from prison.

Tierra Williams, 24, pleaded guilty to endangering children and was sentenced to 18 months in January. On Wednesday, Summit County court officials said a judge granted her early release and gave her 18 months probation.

Police were called to a home on Doty Drive in Akron on Feb. 2, 2018 for an unresponsive toddler. Williams found her daughter, Wynter Parker, outside the in cold. The temperature that day was in the teens.

The girl was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wynter suffered severe hypothermia.

The girl’s father, 25-year-old Dariaun Parker, also pleaded guilty and received a two-year prison sentence. His attorney filed a motion for early release, but withdrew it last week. He remains behind bars.

