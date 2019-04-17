× Man accused of throwing iguana in Painesville restaurant to appear in court

PAINESVILLE, Ohio– The man accused of throwing inside a Painesville restaurant is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a 49-year-old man pulled an iguana out of his shirt inside the Perkins on Mentor Avenue on Tuesday. The suspect swung the animal around his head by the tail, then threw it at the manager.

The man was arrested a few blocks away on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and animal cruelty.

The iguana was taken to the Lake County Humane Society.

Painesville police said they will release additional details following the suspect’s appearance in Painesville Municipal Court at 1:15 p.m.