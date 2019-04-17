Man accused of throwing iguana in Painesville restaurant to appear in court

Posted 10:50 am, April 17, 2019, by

(Photo courtesy: Painesville police)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio– The man accused of throwing inside a Painesville restaurant is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a 49-year-old man pulled an iguana out of his shirt inside the Perkins on Mentor Avenue on Tuesday. The suspect swung the animal around his head by the tail, then threw it at the manager.

The man was arrested a few blocks away on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and animal cruelty.

The iguana was taken to the Lake County Humane Society.

Painesville police said they will release additional details following the suspect’s appearance in Painesville Municipal Court at 1:15 p.m.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.