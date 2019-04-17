× Man accused of struggling with officers after refusing to show receipt to Walmart greeter

CANTON, Ohio– A 35-year-old is facing charges after police say he struggled with officers at a Canton Walmart.

Jeremy D. Kalmer, of Canton, was arrested for aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

It happened at the store on Tuscawaras Street on Monday. Police said Kalmer refused to show a greeter his receipt for unbagged items in his cart. When police became involved, he still refused and even threatened officers.

According to court documents, he struggled with police as they worked to detain him.

Kalmer was taken to the Stark County Jail.