MADISON, Ohio -- A fishing trip turned into a once in a lifetime experience for a Madison teen.

According to his mom, Cody Obradovic was just walking in the woods when he spotted a deer eating.

The animal reportedly looked tame, so Obradovic took a chance and approached it.

He ended up with a Disney-style experience and got to pet the deer.

FOX 8 doesn't recommend approaching deer. They are wild animals and approaching them could be dangerous to you or the animal.