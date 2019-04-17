Akron boy gets superhero sendoff for open heart surgery

AKRON, Ohio– A student at Coventry Elementary School is getting a superhero sendoff before open heart surgery.

Mason Dinger will undergo his third heart surgery in May. It was originally scheduled for next week, but was delayed because of an ear infection.

“There is no cure for congenital heart defects. We’re hoping to raise some awareness while we’re here for funding for programs that can help kids like him,” Kelsey Dinger said.

Mason’s favorite heroes, Batman and Catwoman, were on hand for the celebration. But it’s clear who the real hero is: the tough 5-year-old boy.

“He’s definitely my superhero,” said Gregory Dinger, Mason’s dad.