× Health department issues alert for cat connected to rabid bat in New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio – The New Philadelphia Health Department is looking for a cat they say was involved with a bat that has tested positive for rabies.

According to the health department, the rabid bat was killed by a gray long hair cat April 11 in the 400 block of 2nd Drive NE.

They want to find the owner of the cat to confirm that it has been vaccinated for rabies.

If you can help, call (330)364-4491, extension 1208.