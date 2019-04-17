Governor Mike DeWine wants to change Ohio’s age to purchase tobacco, vape products to 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine is explaining more about his proposal to change Ohio’s age to purchase tobacco to 21.

Like other laws passed in Ohio cities, the move includes vape products.

“With sleek, fun packaging and flavors like ‘candy crush’ and ‘watermelon wave,’ these products are clearly being marketed to kids. We should work to ensure kids don’t start using e-cigarettes in the first place. It is our duty to warn parents of the risks of e-cigarettes and help families realize the long-term consequences of vaping may be no safer than smoking,” Governor DeWine said in a press release.

The governor’s 2020-2021 budget proposal includes increasing the legal age to purchase tobacco and alternative nicotine products like e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

According to a press release, the proposal has the support of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

