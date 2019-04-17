Florida bus driver helps make birthday extra special for girl with neuromuscular disorder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida bus driver is being applauded for her act of kindness recently.

According to FOX 32, Arletha Sherman decided to decorate the school bus for one of her student’s birthdays.

The five-year-old’s name is Anna Hopson and she suffers from a neuromuscular disorder.

Her mom told the TV outlet that Sherman surprised Anna with streamers and a happy birthday banner.

“I knew Ms. Sherman would want to do something special for Anna’s birthday because she loves all the kids she drives and she always goes above and beyond to make them feel safe and happy on the bus. What she did for Anna, however, was way beyond my expectations,” Kathleen Hopson said during her interview.

Sherman also gave Anna the princess dress and Tiara she is seen wearing in the photos below.