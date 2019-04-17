Family and homicide detectives searching for answers in 2015 unsolved murder of teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Clutching tissues as tears streamed down her face, the mother of a 19-year-old murder victim struggled to speak about her daughter.

"She was kind and so caring," said Kenyada Perry. She added that her daughter, Lexus Kimbro was her best friend.

Kimbro , 19, was shot and killed in September 2015, She and her boyfriend had just purchased a fan and were on their way home when the shooting happened at the intersection of East 76 and Harvard in Cleveland. Her boyfriend was not injured.

Detectives have been working the case, but so far no arrests have been made.

"No one should be harmed while leaving a store and going home," said Cleveland Homicide Detective Arthur Echols. "We will never forget about it."

Detectives are teaming up with Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County hoping to find the killer.

"We are going to be offering cash rewards for information on cold case homicides because there are too many not being solved because they are just happening so rapidly and the detectives are overwhelmed trying to keep up with these cases," said Captain Richard McIntosh of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department.

Crimestoppers is now featuring unsolved murders on a homicide cold case web page.

Anyone with information on the case or any of the other unsolved murder cases is asked to call 216-252-7463.

Kimbro's mother is praying for answers.

"I just want to rest now," Perry said. "I try to live a normal life but I can't. I want to rest. Give me some justice so I can rest."