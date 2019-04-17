× Employee at Mansfield nursing home charged with raping patient

MANSFIELD, Ohio– An employee of The Waterford at Mansfield is accused of raping an 84-year-old patient of the facility.

A woman told Mansfield police on April 11 that she believed her mother was sexually assaulted, according to the report. Donald E. Chinn, 62, of Shelby, was arrested and charged with one count of rape.

The nursing home said it suspended him indefinitely.

“The safety of our residents and employees at The Waterford at Mansfield community is always of paramount importance. We are disappointed and concerned about this alleged incident. We are taking swift action and conducting an internal investigation as well as cooperating with authorities,” The Waterford said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last week, Chinn appeared in Mansfield Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to court records, Chinn has been charged with multiple counts of drug possession for cocaine and crack, dating back to 1999.