Doctors search for answers in why baby was born without skin



It looked like a healthy pregnancy until 25-year-old Priscilla was 37-weeks pregnant.

Doctors decided to induce because the baby wasn’t gaining weight.

Ja’bari Gray was born January 1 without skin. His chin was fused to his chest and his eyes are fused shut, according to a GoFundMe page started by Priscilla.

His fingers are also conjoined.

Now 3-months-old, doctors are trying to determine what caused Ja’bari’s condition.

Ja’bari was initially diagnosed with a rare skin condition called Aplasia Cutis.

That’s a congenital condition where there is no skin.

Then specialists at Texas Children’s Hospital thought the condition might be Epidermolysis bullosa.

The genetic condition affects about 20 in one million. It causes skin to be extremely fragile and blister easily, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Doctors need some answers from genetic tests on Ja’bari’s parents. That’s going to take time.

“He’s been in the hospital his whole life,” Priscilla told San Antonio Express-News. “I’ve been able to hold him twice, but you have to be dressed in a gown and gloved-up. It’s not skin-to-skin. It’s not the same.”

Editor’s note: Some may find the pictures of Ja’bari to be hard to look at.