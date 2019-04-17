Dig This: AJ explains how you can create beautiful color in your yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's so easy to add beautiful color to your yard for Easter! It's also warm enough to plant trees, shrubs and perennials. AJ Petitti showed Fox 8's Scott Sabol some simple ways to create a beautiful landscape and the Petitti team compiled a list of great suggestions.

In the yard –

Consider planting a shrub like Proven Winners’ “Show Off” Forsythia, grown right here in Northeast Ohio by Petitti’s, famous for its vivid color and the fact that it blooms all the way down to base (unlike old forsythia varieties). It’ll grow up to 6ft tall x 5ft wide and will add can’t-miss color to your landscape. Rhododendron and azaleas will bloom soon, and there’s still time to get your Easter-blooming perennials in the ground – like columbine, lupine, and modern hellebores varieties, which are hardy to our climate, deer-resistant, local to the area, and which have amazing bloom power to fill out the landscape. Violas will come back, as will any pansies that re-seed, so plant and enjoy them now as cool-weather performers, cut them back in the warmer weather, and allow them to bloom again in the fall.

In the home –

For Easter weekend, when it comes to lilies like Stargazer and others, bring them inside to brighten your celebrations. They’ll adjust just fine indoors for a few days, and then you can place them back outside. Orchids can add bright color to the home, they make a great gift, and they’re an easy-care plant (as most indoor plants are, just avoid overwatering). Long-blooming cala lilies are also in flower now, as are traditional Easter lilies (which are also hardy to our climate!). Don’t forget blooming spring bulbs like daffodils, tulips, and hyacinths, which you can purchase in a pot to enjoy in your home, then plant in your yard so they come back next year!

To learn more about Petitti Garden Centers click here.