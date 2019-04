David’s broccoli and cauliflower gratin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Broccoli and cauliflower gratin

1 HEAD BROCCOLI CUT INTO BITE SIZE FLORETS

1 HEAD CAULIFLOWER CUT INTO BITE SIZE FLORETS

4 TBS UNSALTED BUTTER

1 CLOVE GARLIC MINCED

2 TBS FLOUR

12 OZ (ONE CAN) EVAPORATED WHOLE MILK

½ C. WHOLE MILK

2 C. SHREDDED CHEDDAR (I USED ADAMS RESERVE WHITE CHEDDAR)

SALT AND PEPPER TO TASTE

BREAD CRUMB TOPPING

1 C. PANKO JAPANESE STYLE BREAD CRUMBS

1 TBS BUTTER MELTED

1 SMALL SHALLOT MINCED

1 TBS CHOPPED FRESH PARSLEY

MIX TOPPING INGREDIENTS IN A SMALL BOWL AND SET ASIDE.

PREHEAT OVEN 400F

BUTTER OR SPRAY A BAKING OR CASSEROLE DISH (9X13 OR 10X14). ADD BROCCOLI AND CAULIFLOWER TO DISH AND ROAST UNCOVERED IN OVEN FOR 15 OR 20 MINUTES. EDGES SHOULD JUST START TO BROWN. SEASON WITH A PINCH OF SALT AND PEPPER.

IN A MEDIUM SAUCEPAN, MELT THE BUTTER OVER MEDIUM HEAT. WHEN BUTTER STARTS TO FOAM, COOK I MINUTE. WHISK IN FLOUR, AND WHILE WHISKING, COOK ABOUT 3 MINUTES. WHISK IN MILK, EVAPORATED MILK AND GARLIC. TURN HEAT UP TO HIGH . KEEP WHISKING TIL SMOOTH. REMOVE FROM HEAT AND STIR IN GRATED CHEESE. SEASON WITH A PINCH OF SALT AND PEPPER. ONCE BLENDED AND SMOOTH, POUR OVER ROASTED BROCCOLI AND CAULIFLOWER. TOP CASSEROLE WITH BREAD CRUMB TOPPING AND RETURN TO OVEN FOR 20-25 MINUTES TIL GOLDEN BROWN.

ENJOY!