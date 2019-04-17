Cats and dogs rescued from condemned home filled with trash and feces in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Six dogs and an undetermined number of cats were rescued from a condemned home on Wednesday.

According to  the City of East Liverpool’s Facebook page, multiple agencies responded to the property, which is on the city’s north side.

Officials deemed the home inhabitable due to the deplorable conditions and evicted all of the occupants.

Photos from inside show broken furniture, trash all over the ground and a room filled with animal feces.

The cats are now in the care of Angels for Animals, while the dogs were taken by the county dog warden.

One tenant was also arrested  for disorderly conduct.

