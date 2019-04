× Calls about ‘peeping Tom’ leads to arrest of Brunswick man

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Police in Brunswick are investigating reports about a prowler at Town Center apartments led to an arrest.

According to police, around 1 a.m., April 8, officers found 67-year-old Jose Rivera outside the window of an apartment.

Rivera faces charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure.

He was booked in the Medina County jail.