‘Because you can do it all’: Mom’s photo shoot of girls in dresses holding sports equipment goes viral

MOULTON, Ala. — An Alabama woman’s photo shoot promoting the idea that girls in today’s society don’t need to choose between sports and dresses has gone viral.

According to Upworthy, Heather Mitchell runs HMP Couture Imagery in Moulton, Alabama.

On Friday she shared a post to the studio’s Facebook page featuring photos of young girls in sparkly dresses, holding sporting equipment. The caption on the post read, “Because you can do it all.”

The post has since been shared over 170,000 times.

Upworthy reports that Mitchell was inspired to conduct the shoot after a conversation with fellow moms at her 8-year-old daughter’s softball game.

“My youngest daughter is 8 and she is trying softball this year for the first time,” Mitchell told thew news outlet. “We were at practice a few weeks ago and I was talking with the other moms. I was saying that I hoped Paislee learned to love the game because she was athletic. One of the moms told me that she was not athletic, that she was a girly-girl.”

Later that night Mitchell reportedly couldn’t sleep; she was bothered by the women’s comments.

“All I could think was, ‘Why does she have to choose?’ I played every sport my school offered and wore lipstick to every game. So the next day we went to the studio and created her shot,” she told Upworthy.

Mithchell then photographed her daughter for a shoot lasting just three minutes, reportedly. She knew exactly what she wanted to create.

And, after sharing the photos of her own daughter in a dress with sporting equipment on her personal Facebook page, she reportedly got tons of requests from other parents for a similar style shoot.

Mitchell explained that she added two days of shoots for this project to her schedule and all slots sold out in an hour. She said that requests keep flooding in.

She hopes these photos are an “empowering example” for girls who don’t necessarily fit neatly into a socially constructed box.

“I hope that every little girl that sees this series can see that there is no box,” Mitchell told Upworthy. “Whatever their dreams are they can achieve.”