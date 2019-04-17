Authorities search for escaped inmate last seen wearing hospital gown in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Cleveland.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 35-year-old Jonathon Luton escaped from the back of an ambulance at East 30th Street and Chester Avenue Wednesday night.

Luton is 5’10” tall, weighs 175 pounds and was wearing a hospital gown at the time of his escape.

Officials say he could potentially be high on PCP.

Luton is considered violent and suicidal.

Authorities say he is wanted on aggravated burglary and aggravated assault warrants.