American flag design to stay on California police cars

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — Laguna Beach is keeping the U.S. flag on its police cars after considering whether to tone down the red, white and blue design.

The Laguna Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to retain a new logo for its 11 police vehicles that uses stars and stripes running through the word “police” on the doors.

Some in the small, artsy coastal community thought the decal was garish while others were surprised that anyone would object to the American flag.

The council considered whether to keep the new design or choose another.

Virtually everyone in the crowded council chamber raised their hand when asked if they supported the design.

