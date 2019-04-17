69-year-old Massillon man killed while crossing the street

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

According to a press release, the crash happened on State Route 172 just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in Perry Township.

Investigators say Michael Tyson, 69, was crossing SR-172 when he was hit by a car.

Tyson was not in a cross walk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was transported to Mercy Hospital for minor injuries.

According to troopers, drug use appears to be a factor in the crash.