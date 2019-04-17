21-year-old arrested in death of teen, 17-year-old also injured in eastside shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland police homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a shooting that happened Saturday.
Police responded to a shooting call at E. 131 and Crennell for shots fired on April 13.
Officers found a 19-year-old in the driver’s seat of a car shot in the head.
That teen died at University Hospitals Sunday.
A 17-year-old was also shot in the foot.
Police arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the incident.
He has not been identified.
The victims have also not been identified.
41.449891 -81.591143