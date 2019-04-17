21-year-old arrested in death of teen, 17-year-old also injured in eastside shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland police homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a shooting that happened Saturday.

Police responded to a shooting call at E. 131 and Crennell for shots fired on April 13.

Officers found a 19-year-old in the driver’s seat of a car shot in the head.

That teen died at University Hospitals Sunday.

A 17-year-old was also shot in the foot.

Police arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the incident.

He has not been identified.

The victims have also not been identified.

Google Map for coordinates 41.449891 by -81.591143.

