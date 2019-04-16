Woman accused of trying to abduct three children in Ottawa County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Ohio– An Oak Harbor woman is behind bars after police say she tried to abduct three children.

Officers were called to the Dollar General on Russell Road in Carroll Township on Saturday.

Police said Janelle Montano, 35, approached the children, asked them a series of questions and then asked if they wanted to go for a ride. Shortly after, she was confronted and asked to leave.

The children’s mother was also inside the store at the time.

Montano was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping.

The case is still under investigation.

