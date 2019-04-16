Walmart launches subscription apparel boxes for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walmart has announced a partnership with a clothing subscription box company for kids.

Kidbox is similar to Stitch Fix, but is focused only on clothes for babies, girls and boys.

The program will offer six different boxes.

There will be a box for each season and additional boxes for back to school and the holidays.

Each box will include four to five items and cost $48.

Parents will have the option to keep all the items in the box for no additional fees, or return everything and get their money back.

The boxes are filled with clothing based on a styling quiz.