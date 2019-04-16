Waitress injured after jumping off pier to help boy stuck in rip current

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after she jumped off a pier in Daytona Beach to try and save an 8-year-old boy who was stuck in a rip current.

According to WESH, Hanna Pignato was working the rooftop at Crabby Joe’s restaurant Saturday night when she realized the child was struggling in a rip current.

She told the TV station she ran down to the pier level and jumped in — about a 20-foot drop.

But, Pignato hit a sandbar and needed to be rescued; she broke bones in her foot and back.

She told WESH she had to act fast as she watched the child being pulled farther out, barely keeping his head up.

Thankfully, other bystanders, and beach safety officers, heard the boy’s mother shouting for help, and the child was rescued and is okay.