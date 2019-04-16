Video shows Akron gas station fight; Suspects use trash cans, gas pump as weapons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- A quick comment about stealing hot dogs escalated to a fight at an Akron gas station.

Officers were flagged down at the Speedway on East Exchange Street early Saturday morning.

It started when the victim warned the group of suspects not to steal hot dogs because the gas station has cameras, according to police.

"The suspect and her friends didn't take kindly to that comment and then began to punch and hit (the victim)," the report said.

When the victim's friend tried to intervene, the suspects attacked him as well. Police said they threw items from inside the store at the man and woman.

Outside, video shows the group throwing trash can lids and squeegees. One woman even hits a man with the hose from the gas pump.

The suspects fled when they learned police had been notified.