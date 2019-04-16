‘Grateful and humbled is the greatest of understatements,’ Shelby police chief writes touching tribute to community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY, Ohio - Following the damage caused by an EF-2 tornado in Shelby on Sunday, the city's police chief says he is thankful for the community.

In a Facebook post, he wrote a touching tribute.

"We have been so blessed with food, drinks, snacks and an outpouring of support from this awesome community. So many businesses and individuals have chosen to feed first responders, our service crews, and even residents. We have had offers of shelter from individuals and groups; people compelled to act and compelled to be selfless," wrote Chief Lance Combs.

Combs says seeing utility workers from 14 different communities working to restore power made him a little choked up.

He says the workers accomplished more than a week's worth off work in less than two days.

"To say we are grateful and humbled is the greatest of understatements...It’s easy to criticize. It’s easy to poke fun and make snide comments on social media. Its easy to armchair quarterback. It’s entirely a different thing to appreciate and help each other. I am proud of our community. From our churches, to our businesses, our schools and civic organizations and our citizens, you have come together and served each other well. Be proud. We will rebuild as we always do, and we will move on from this as we have all of our other disasters in recent memory. And we will be ready for the next and give each other a hand up as we always do."

