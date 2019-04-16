× Suspect wanted for shooting at vehicles in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is searching for a man it says is armed and dangerous.

Officers were called to Murray Avenue near East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Monday.

Police said a man was picking up trash near his home when he saw someone inside a tan minivan shooting at another vehicle. One of the bullets it his parked car.

No one was injured.

Akron police said they identified one of the suspects as 22-year-old Aries Williams-Gooden, with addresses in Akron. He is wanted for felonious assault.

Williams-Gooden is 5 foot 7 and weighs 176 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the message to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.