CINCINNATI- A statewide alert has been issued for a missing Cincinnati woman.

Deborah Jetter, 69, was visiting family in Fort Wayne, Indiana Sunday and was supposed to return home to Ohio but hasn’t been seen since.

Deborah is 5’9″, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a silver 2011 Chevy Aveo with Ohio license plate number DBH2011.

If you see her, please call police.