Slight risk of passing shower as temperatures warm up

CLEVELAND-Our generally quiet and mild weather continues now, except for the slight risk for a light, passing spritz or shower until we get closer to the next significant cold front due to arrive late Thursday night or early Friday.

Once that system arrives, a cut-off low pressure system will stubbornly keep our skies wet for two days. That may erase the 1+” rainfall deficit so far for April. Temperature-wise, we are running 2-4°F above normal for the first 15 days of the month:

