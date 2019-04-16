Slight risk of passing shower as temperatures warm up

Posted 11:06 pm, April 16, 2019, by

CLEVELAND-Our generally quiet and mild weather continues now, except for the slight risk for a light, passing spritz or shower until we get closer to the next significant cold front due to arrive late Thursday night or early Friday.

Once that system arrives, a cut-off low pressure system will stubbornly keep our skies wet for two days. That may erase the 1+” rainfall deficit so far for April. Temperature-wise, we are running 2-4°F above normal for the first 15 days of the month:

**Get weather updates**

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.