Show Info: April 16, 2019

Posted 10:55 am, April 16, 2019, by

Spring Veggies
www.culinaryvegetableinstitute.com

Add something sweet to your Easter basket
Zippy Cook
Save 15% with code: FOX8
www.zippycook.com

Coffee grinding and more
Akron Coffee Roasters
30 N High Street, Akron
http://akron.coffee

Phantom of the Opera
Now-April 20th
KeyBank State Theatre, Playhouse Square
216-241-6000
www.playhousesquare.org

Handcrafted in small batches
Simply Betsy Company
www.simplybetsycompany.com

The incredible, edible egg
Judi Strauss from The Charmed Kitchen shares ideas on what to do with all of those leftover Easter eggs.
www.TheCharmedKitchen.com

Canary Travel: Hawaii
Save up to $300 per reservation
Book NOW – April 25th
Travel through December 31st
Call Canary Travel to book 216-252-1000

Creating a bucket list
Hospice of the Western Reserve
hospicewr.org

Organ donation
Thousands of people are on the waiting list and Dr. Marc explains how you can help.
ccf.org

 

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.