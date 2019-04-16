Show Info: April 16, 2019
Spring Veggies
www.culinaryvegetableinstitute.com
Add something sweet to your Easter basket
Zippy Cook
Save 15% with code: FOX8
www.zippycook.com
Coffee grinding and more
Akron Coffee Roasters
30 N High Street, Akron
http://akron.coffee
Phantom of the Opera
Now-April 20th
KeyBank State Theatre, Playhouse Square
216-241-6000
www.playhousesquare.org
Handcrafted in small batches
Simply Betsy Company
www.simplybetsycompany.com
The incredible, edible egg
Judi Strauss from The Charmed Kitchen shares ideas on what to do with all of those leftover Easter eggs.
www.TheCharmedKitchen.com
Canary Travel: Hawaii
Save up to $300 per reservation
Book NOW – April 25th
Travel through December 31st
Call Canary Travel to book 216-252-1000
Creating a bucket list
Hospice of the Western Reserve
hospicewr.org
Organ donation
Thousands of people are on the waiting list and Dr. Marc explains how you can help.
ccf.org