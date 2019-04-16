Search is on to find man, child in viral photo outside Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS — A woman who captured a beautiful moment outside the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday right before the fire broke out is hoping to find the man and child featured in the photo.

Brooke Windsor tweeted the picture and said, “I took this photo as we were leaving # NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this ”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the photo has been retweeted 151k times. Brooke gave an update after posting the photo and said she is not sure the relationship between the man and the child. They could be a father and daughter, or he could be an uncle, brother or friend. “Who knows until we find them,” she wrote.

