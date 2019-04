CandyStore.com is mapping out America’s favorite jelly beans.

Ohio’s favorite flavor is black licorice.

The results are determined by candy sales in combination with a national survey.

Cinnamon and buttered popcorn round out the top 3 in Ohio.

According to the site, 16 billion jelly beans are made for Easter every year.

The national rankings are the same top 3, but in a different order.

The favorite flavor nationwide is buttered popcorn, followed by cinnamon and black licorice.