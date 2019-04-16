NFL to release official schedules on Wednesday: What we know about Browns 2019 season

Rashard Higgins #81 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The NFL will release the entire regular-season schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the NFL Network.

It’s likely the Browns will land multiple prime-time games with quarterback Baker Mayfield coming off of a record-setting rookie season, plus the addition of Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland has not played on a Monday night since 2015 or a Sunday night since 2008. They beat the Jets in prime-time last season, but that was a Thursday.

While there are plenty of rumors floating around, here’s what we know about the Cleveland Browns 2019 schedule:

Preseason opponents:

  • Week 1 (Aug. 8 to Aug. 12) vs. Washington Redskins
  • Week 2 (Aug. 15 to Aug 19) at Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 3 (Aug. 22 to Aug. 26) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 4 (Aug. 29 to Sept. 1) vs. Detroit Lions

Regular season opponents:

Home

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

Away

  • New England Patriots
  • New York Jets
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Denver Broncos
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

