NFL to release official schedules on Wednesday: What we know about Browns 2019 season
CLEVELAND– The NFL will release the entire regular-season schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the NFL Network.
It’s likely the Browns will land multiple prime-time games with quarterback Baker Mayfield coming off of a record-setting rookie season, plus the addition of Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Cleveland has not played on a Monday night since 2015 or a Sunday night since 2008. They beat the Jets in prime-time last season, but that was a Thursday.
While there are plenty of rumors floating around, here’s what we know about the Cleveland Browns 2019 schedule:
Preseason opponents:
- Week 1 (Aug. 8 to Aug. 12) vs. Washington Redskins
- Week 2 (Aug. 15 to Aug 19) at Indianapolis Colts
- Week 3 (Aug. 22 to Aug. 26) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 4 (Aug. 29 to Sept. 1) vs. Detroit Lions
Regular season opponents:
Home
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Away
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals
- Denver Broncos
- San Francisco 49ers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers