× NFL to release official schedules on Wednesday: What we know about Browns 2019 season

CLEVELAND– The NFL will release the entire regular-season schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the NFL Network.

It’s likely the Browns will land multiple prime-time games with quarterback Baker Mayfield coming off of a record-setting rookie season, plus the addition of Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland has not played on a Monday night since 2015 or a Sunday night since 2008. They beat the Jets in prime-time last season, but that was a Thursday.

While there are plenty of rumors floating around, here’s what we know about the Cleveland Browns 2019 schedule:

Preseason opponents:

Week 1 (Aug. 8 to Aug. 12) vs. Washington Redskins

Week 2 (Aug. 15 to Aug 19) at Indianapolis Colts

Week 3 (Aug. 22 to Aug. 26) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 4 (Aug. 29 to Sept. 1) vs. Detroit Lions

Regular season opponents:

Home

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Away

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos

San Francisco 49ers

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here