National Weather Service determines EF-0 tornado hit Stark County on Sunday

Posted 4:42 pm, April 16, 2019, by

Canal Fulton on April 14.

CANAL FULTON, Ohio– The National Weather Service Determined a weak tornado hit Stark County during Sunday’s severe storms.

The EF-0 tornado touched down near Lafayette Drive NW in Canal Fulton at 5:15 p.m. The NWS said it was about 50 yards wide with maximum wind speeds of 75 mph.

It’s path was 3.6 miles, cutting over Akron Avenue NW and Mount Pleasant Road into Summit County.

This is the second confirmed tornado on Sunday in Northeast Ohio. The first, an EF-2, stayed on the ground for 17 miles as it traveled through the southern portion on Shelby in Richland County.

That tornado, with winds between 120 mph and 125 mph, damaged at least 30 buildings and injured six people.

Continuing coverage of this story here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.