National Weather Service determines EF-0 tornado hit Stark County on Sunday

CANAL FULTON, Ohio– The National Weather Service Determined a weak tornado hit Stark County during Sunday’s severe storms.

The EF-0 tornado touched down near Lafayette Drive NW in Canal Fulton at 5:15 p.m. The NWS said it was about 50 yards wide with maximum wind speeds of 75 mph.

It’s path was 3.6 miles, cutting over Akron Avenue NW and Mount Pleasant Road into Summit County.

This is the second confirmed tornado on Sunday in Northeast Ohio. The first, an EF-2, stayed on the ground for 17 miles as it traveled through the southern portion on Shelby in Richland County.

That tornado, with winds between 120 mph and 125 mph, damaged at least 30 buildings and injured six people.

