Mother whose son brought marijuana candy to school must pass out apology letters

CLEVELAND--A mother whose son brought marijuana-laced gummy bears to his elementary school was ordered to make a public apology as part of her punishment.

Shari Gould, 27, will be required to pass out apology letters to students and parents at Anton Grdina in Cleveland on the last day of school.

In February, nine students were taken to the hospital after complaining of upset stomachs.

Police and school leaders said Gould's son, who thought the pot-laced gummies were candy, passed them out to his classmates.

Cleveland Municipal Judge Pinkey Carr said, "It's not really necessary to punish her, but I need her to learn. I need her to accept responsibility. I need her to kind of, you know, set, you know, kind of put into motion for other parents, you know -- I was irresponsible."

Judge Carr said Gould must also attend parenting classes and undergo substance abuse assessment.

