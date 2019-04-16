× Man threw iguana at manager inside Painesville restaurant, police say

PAINESVILLE, Ohio– A man is facing charges after a bizarre incident inside a Painesville restaurant.

Officers were called to the Perkins on Mentor Avenue just before noon on Tuesday.

Police said a 49-year-old man removed an iguana from his shirt and swung it around his head by its tail. The suspect then threw the lizard at the manager, according to Painesville police.

Officers found the suspect a few blocks away.

The man was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and animal cruelty.

The Painesville Police Department said officers have been calling the iguana “Copper.” The animal was taken to the Lake County Humane Society and it will be checked for injuries.