Man sentenced to prison after two dogs left without food or water died

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- A Sandusky man has been sentenced to prison after authorities say he left three dogs without food or water in April 2017.

Two of the dogs died, a third survived.

"It was definitely one of the worst cases I have seen," said Erie County Dog Warden Barb Knapp.

Erie County Common Pleas Judge Roger Binette sentenced James Wright, 39, to nine months in prison.

Wright is the first person in Erie County convicted of a felony animal cruelty charge under Goddard's Law.

"It is good from a prosecutor's standpoint to be armed with that law, " said Erie County Prosecutor Kevin Baxter. "It made it possible so that we could properly address the issue here and the conduct of this defendant."

Goddard's Law is named after animal rights advocate and FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard. The 2016 Ohio state law makes it a felony to abuse a domestic companion animal.

"They were locked in there and couldn't get out," Knapp told FOX 8. "They suffered. There is no doubt in my mind they suffered. One was trying to eat through wood because they were so hungry."

