Local band wants stolen drum kit back no questions asked

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– A Northeast Ohio band wants its drum kit returned, no questions asked.

Dennis DeVito from Cats on Holiday said their van was parked on Hafer Malz Court, behind West End Tavern in Lakewood, when it was stolen Sunday night. Inside the van was the drum set.

“Someone willing to steal the livelihood from a hard working musician will be trying to sell it to one of you this weekend,” the band said on Facebook.

The bass drum, rack and floor toms at silver sparkle Rogers. The snare is a natural wood Fortune.

The band is scheduled to play at the Brothers Lounge Saturday night.

Cats on Holiday has appeared on FOX 8 News in the Morning for our “Jukebox” segment several times over the last few years.