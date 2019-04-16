Last Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze to be auctioned off for United Way families

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – The Muransky family purchased the last Chevy Cruze to ever roll off the line in Lordstown.

The workers who built it signed the car under the hood and on a piece of cardboard that covered the lining in the trunk of the car.

Ed Muransky announced this week that car will be auctioned off to benefit children and families served by the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

Money raised will go to United Way’s early education programs.

Bidding closes May 10.

You can place your bid and see more pictures of the last Chevy Cruze here.