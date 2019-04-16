Jesus Christ’s Crown of Thorns saved from Notre Dame fire
PARIS, France – Notre Dame’s most precious relic was saved during the fire.
A relic of the Crown of Thorns, believed to have been worn by Jesus Christ at the time of his crucifixion, was saved from the flames.
According to Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, police officers made a human chain to save it.
The crown is in a safe place, along with the tunic of Saint Louis.
The garment was said to have been worn by Louis IX as he brought the Crown of Thorns to Paris.
Continuing coverage on the Notre Dame fire here.
48.852968 2.349902