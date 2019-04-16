× Jesus Christ’s Crown of Thorns saved from Notre Dame fire

PARIS, France – Notre Dame’s most precious relic was saved during the fire.

A relic of the Crown of Thorns, believed to have been worn by Jesus Christ at the time of his crucifixion, was saved from the flames.

According to Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, police officers made a human chain to save it.

Merci aux @PompiersParis, aux policiers et aux agents municipaux qui ont réalisé ce soir une formidable chaîne humaine pour sauver les œuvres de #NotreDame. La couronne d'épines, la tunique de Saint Louis et plusieurs autres œuvres majeures sont à présent en lieu sûr. pic.twitter.com/cbrGWCbL2N — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

The crown is in a safe place, along with the tunic of Saint Louis.

The garment was said to have been worn by Louis IX as he brought the Crown of Thorns to Paris.

Continuing coverage on the Notre Dame fire here.