I-Team: Video shows how a man beat security Cleveland Hopkins Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The Fox 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video showing a how a man made his way over a fence and into a restricted area at Hopkins Airport, the second security breach there in a matter of weeks.

The latest incident happened last month, and the video has just been released to the I-Team.

Surveillance video shows a man creeping along the security fence, then he climbs over it without any trouble. Other cameras then show him running in the restricted area not far from the control tower.

Police say someone in the control tower spotted the intruder.

We investigated what it took to make an arrest especially after what happened in February. Then, a suspected drunk driver drove onto the airfield, and records show no one discovered a hole in the fence for hours.

In this latest case, it took police about 8 minutes to track down Joseph Robinson.

Police radio traffic shows an officer saying, "The tower's saying he's right by the exit near the guard shack.” Another officer responds, "OK I'm by the guard shack, I still don't see him."

Officer body camera video shows, when police had detained Robinson, they asked him, "How'd you get over here? Somebody chasing you or something? You don't know?"

Days after the incident, Robinson told the I-Team he had no trouble getting into the secure area. No one tried to stop him.

You might think an airport intruder could face federal charges or at least some hard time in jail. Joseph Robinson though has a chance to walk away from court as if nothing ever happened. Records show he`s going through a first offenders program to clear his record as long as he stays out of trouble.

While City Hall has now released video and police audio from the incident, we are also requesting records regarding the City’s internal investigation into the incident and the review by the Transportation Security Administration.

Joseph Robinson also told the I-Team he was drunk, and he can’t really explain why he did what he did. But the video shows getting into the Airport restricted area didn’t take much effort.