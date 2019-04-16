Home destroyed in Texas twisters, wall of crosses untouched



FRANKLIN, Texas – A family in Texas who lost their home in a tornado Saturday had their faith in God strengthened in the storm.

The Darnell family home was destroyed by an EF3 tornado.

“We grabbed the girls ran down the hallway and honestly we just started praying,” Kayla Smith told KBTX.

None of them were hurt in the storm.

“It was nothing but the grace of God that was with us that day.”

Something incredible survived – a single wall of the home was left standing. It’s a wall the family has filled with crosses.

“I am in disbelief that we’re here.”

The National Weather Service confirms 6 tornadoes in the Brazos Valley over the weekend.