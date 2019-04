Hoda Kotb is now the proud parent of two.

On the Today Show, Kotb announced Tuesday she adopted Hope Catherine Kotb.

.@hodakotb tearfully recounts the moment her second baby girl was put in her arms. pic.twitter.com/mQbLNpWkYp — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2019

She adopted daughter Haley, now 2, in 2017.

“She is laying on the pillow right now,” the journalist, 54, told her cohosts over the phone. “I’m feeding her. I can’t believe it. Like, I’m sitting here and, you know, you think that maybe you have gotten what you deserve, but man, I’m so happy she is here.”

