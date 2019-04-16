‘He thought she was chunky’: Former NFL player charged with murder in death of 5-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – 28-year-old Cierre Wood is charged with murder in the death of a 5-year-old girl.

La-Rayah Davis died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

La-Rayah’s mother is facing child abuse and neglect charges.

Wood is Amy Taylor’s boyfriend.

According to KSNV, an arrest report revealed Wood forced the child to exercise at home as punishment because he thought she was overweight.

Police said Wood would “make her run sprints in the apartment, do sit-ups and wall squats.”

Wood told police that he was “trying to get her on the right path due to her being chunky.”

Wood is a former NFL player, who played for the Texans, the Bills and the Patriots.

