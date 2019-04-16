× Fremont police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

FREMONT, Ohio–Fremont police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, police said McKenzie Stover was reported as a runaway Monday evening, and was entered into the national system.

McKenzie is 5’7″ and 125 lbs.

She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, an olive-colored coat and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the teen’s whereabouts, please contact the Fremont Police Department at 419-332-6464, to “help bring her home safely,” police wrote.