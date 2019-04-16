Fox Recipe Box: Perfect Potato Bake

CLEVELAND, Oh — If you love a rich and cheesy potato casserole, this recipe is for you. Lauren Falcione is The Blonde Italian and she is known in Northeast Ohio for her delicious line of pasta sauces. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learned how to put this potato bake together and how Lauren’s daughter was the inspiration for the special garlic seasoning.

Click here to learn more about Giavanni’s Garden Garlic Seasoning.

Perfect Potato Bake

Preheat oven 375*

3 lbs {about 7 med to large size} Gold Potatoes / thin sliced

1 small white onion {4-6 oz} / thin sliced

1/2 to 3/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 to 3/4 cup whole milk

1/2 to 3/4 cup plain breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan

2 sticks butter

3 slices Havarti Butter Cheese

2 Tbsp fresh parsley / chopped

Place sliced potatoes in large bowl

In large cup whisk heavy cream and milk together then pour onto potatoes in bowl,

add grated and shredded Parmesan cheeses, salt & pepper

Blend with large spoon, then pour into casserole pan and set aside

Pour breadcrumbs into med size bowl

On stovetop in skillet spoon in 2 Tbsp my ‘Giavanna’s Garden Garlic Seasoning’ and begin heating

Add onions and butter to skillet and saute until soft.

Pour mixture from skillet into breadcrumb bowl, stir to blend then pour over potatoes in casserole pan.

Top with a few small squares Havarti cheese widely spaced apart

Bake minimum of 1 hour / until browned & crusty

Garnish with fresh chopped parsley

Cool 10 min before serving

Servings: 15-20