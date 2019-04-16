Fox Recipe Box: Perfect Potato Bake

CLEVELAND, Oh — If you love a rich and cheesy potato casserole, this recipe is for you. Lauren Falcione is The Blonde Italian and she is known in Northeast Ohio for her delicious line of pasta sauces. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learned how to put this potato bake together and how Lauren’s daughter was the inspiration for the special garlic seasoning.
Click here to learn more about Giavanni’s Garden Garlic Seasoning.
Perfect Potato Bake
Preheat oven 375*
3 lbs {about 7 med to large size} Gold Potatoes / thin sliced
1 small white onion {4-6 oz} / thin sliced
1/2 to 3/4 cup heavy cream
1/2 to 3/4 cup whole milk
1/2 to 3/4 cup plain breadcrumbs
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan
2 sticks butter
3 slices Havarti Butter Cheese
2 Tbsp fresh parsley / chopped
Place sliced potatoes in large bowl
In large cup whisk heavy cream and milk together then pour onto potatoes in bowl,
add grated and shredded Parmesan cheeses, salt & pepper
Blend with large spoon, then pour into casserole pan and set aside
Pour breadcrumbs into med size bowl
On stovetop in skillet spoon in 2 Tbsp my ‘Giavanna’s Garden Garlic Seasoning’ and begin heating
Add onions and butter to skillet and saute until soft.
Pour mixture from skillet into breadcrumb bowl, stir to blend then pour over potatoes in casserole pan.
Top with a few small squares Havarti cheese widely spaced apart
Bake minimum of 1 hour / until browned & crusty
Garnish with fresh chopped parsley
Cool 10 min before serving
Servings: 15-20