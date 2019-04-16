Contractor hit with hefty fines after chaotic morning rush on I-480

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Were you late to work Tuesday morning? You weren't alone.

A new resurfacing project on I-480 between Warrensville Center and Emery roads had drivers seeing red on Tuesday.

It could have been avoided.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is now taking action against the contractor responsible for creating a traffic mess -- with vehicles moving at a snail's pace.

ODOT says on the first day of a six-month, $2.6 million project to resurface and repair a section of the eastbound interstate, the company hired to do the work -- Karvo Companies out of Stow -- didn't follow the rules of the contract.

ODOT public information officer Brent Kovacs said, “Work did begin last night and what has to happen on this project is that we have what’s called a permitted lane closure chart and that tells us that they have to be off the road by 5 a.m. in the morning.”

But, orange barrels were still blocking the exit ramp until 7:30 a.m.

“What we are doing is assessing them a disincentive of $310 per minute, per lane they had closed past 5 a.m. assessment; right now, Karvo Companies will be charged over $100,000 for these delays.”

In addition to facing some hefty fines and penalties, ODOT is pumping the brakes on the entire project. Karvo Companies was told to suspend the project at least for the next couple of days.

Kovacs added, “So they can come up with a plan to get off the road by 5 a.m. with their work.”

Moving forward, the resurfacing work will take place between the hours of 8 to 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

ODOT says the work will require various off-peak lane and ramp closures, and detours will be posted. Completion date for the project is September of 2019.

Calls to the owner of Karvo Companies for comment were not returned.