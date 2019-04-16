Construction during morning rush hour causes backup on I-480

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Construction that lasted into morning rush hour has caused major issues on I-480 Tuesday.

FOX 8's Patty Harken first reported the issue around 6 a.m.

Construction had all but one lane of I-480 east closed, between Warrensville Rd and I-271.

The backup stretches for several miles.

FOX 8 has reached out to the Ohio Department of Transportation to find out why the construction is underway during such a busy time on the road.

