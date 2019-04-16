× College student on a trip to the Ozarks fell 100 feet to her death while posing for a photo

Andrea Norton, 20, was among a group of Briar Cliff University students who traveled to Hawksbill Crag in Arkansas’ Ozark National Forest on Sunday morning as part of a class activity, Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said.

Witnesses said she repositioned herself for a photo and then fell, CNN affiliate KYTV reported.

Wheeler said 61 emergency personnel responded to the scene, and that Norton lost her footing before she fell approximately 100 feet.

Norton was originally from Hot Springs, South Dakota, and was a junior at Briar Cliff, which is in Sioux City, Iowa. The professor that led the group of students to the crag has been coming there for more than 20 years, Wheeler said.

Norton was a triple major in biology, environmental science and had petitioned the school for an associate degree in global studies, according to her obituary.