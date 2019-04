Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 is saluting Cleveland's Own.

We're giving a shoutout to Cleveland Kids' Book Bank and all of its volunteers.

In its first 3 years, the Book Bank has distributed more than 1.8 million books to over 100,000 families in need.

The group has more than 5,000 volunteers.

If you would like to nominate a person or group, click here.